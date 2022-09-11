Rajeev A. Modi Acquires 6,700 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 6,700 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ELAN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

