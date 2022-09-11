TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

