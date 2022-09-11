Stephen F. Betz Sells 1,042 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,882.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 83,529 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 485.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

