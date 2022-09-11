Michael J. Mcconnell Acquires 2,000 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $19,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,201.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OneSpan Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OneSpan by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OneSpan

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.