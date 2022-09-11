Bruce Keyt Sells 5,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Bruce Keyt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,660.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, September 8th, Bruce Keyt sold 10,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $197,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $198,534.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

IGMS opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $903.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -0.32.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 376.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.