Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 230,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

