Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 61,413 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

