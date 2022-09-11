Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned about 0.20% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

DarioHealth Stock Up 2.1 %

DRIO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $99.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.27. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.35.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.