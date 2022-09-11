Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 500.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

