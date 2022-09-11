Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock valued at $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $167.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

