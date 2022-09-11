9,232 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Workday by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Workday by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.97.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

