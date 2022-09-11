Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1,495.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

XPO Logistics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock valued at $282,215,408 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

