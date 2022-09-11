Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New $172,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 1,623,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 913,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.17 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.