Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New $172,000 Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 348,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after buying an additional 1,623,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 913,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.17 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.