Beach Point Capital Management Sells 2,653 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10.

NYSE LLAP opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,097,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

