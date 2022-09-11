Roger Holliday Sells 2,246 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,071.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,875.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

