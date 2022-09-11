Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) and Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Calix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Calix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A -22.92% Calix 28.95% 8.02% 6.17%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Anghami and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anghami and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 0 9 0 3.00

Calix has a consensus price target of $66.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calix is more favorable than Anghami.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Calix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami $35.50 million 2.05 -$17.79 million N/A N/A Calix $679.39 million 5.57 $238.38 million $3.13 18.53

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Summary

Calix beats Anghami on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, a carrier class premises operating system and fully integrated with its GigaSpire family of systems to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solutions for BSP's residential and business subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform to access edge of the network by its architecture and operations. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

