Head-To-Head Contrast: Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) versus Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Velo3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Katy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D -36.08% -66.17% -25.60% Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 1 1 2 0 2.25 Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Velo3D and Katy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Velo3D presently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Katy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D $27.44 million 29.05 -$107.09 million ($3.17) -1.36 Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Katy Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

Velo3D beats Katy Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control system software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data from approximately 950 sensors, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Katy Industries

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

