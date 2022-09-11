RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.06 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.56). 12,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 51,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of RUA Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.53. The company has a market capitalization of £10.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

