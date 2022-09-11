Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 393 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.71). Approximately 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 396.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 411.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,625.00.

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

