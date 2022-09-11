Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Trading Up 11.2%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) shares were up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 646 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Tecogen Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

