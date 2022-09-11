Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 4,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $104.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.