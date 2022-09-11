Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Rating) fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Duddell Street Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duddell Street Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.