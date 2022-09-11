Benjamin T. Dake Sells 9,166 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $169,845.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 21,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71.

On Monday, August 8th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $170,936.66.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $17.47 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $426.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.