Edify Acquisition (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 80,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 56,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Edify Acquisition by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Edify Acquisition by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

