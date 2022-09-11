Shanta Gold (OTCMKTS:SAAGF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shanta Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:SAAGF – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 10,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Shanta Gold Stock Up 8.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About Shanta Gold

(Get Rating)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.