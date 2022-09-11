Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Trading Down 1%

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.03. 2,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nemaura Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Nemaura Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical ( NASDAQ:NMRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nemaura Medical Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical stock. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Nemaura Medical comprises 0.3% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tiger Management L.L.C. owned 1.56% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.