FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Up 5.2%

FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. 89,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 153,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on FPX Nickel from C$1.34 to C$1.14 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.22 million and a PE ratio of -26.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar project that includes 62 mineral claims covering an area of 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

