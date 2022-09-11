Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 38 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.

