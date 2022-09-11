Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:CEFA – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 38 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.
Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.53.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF (CEFA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.