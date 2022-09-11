Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. 5,249,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,963,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Hycroft Mining Stock Up 5.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hycroft Mining (HYMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.