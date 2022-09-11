Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.76. 5,249,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,963,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

