Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 89,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 180,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Minim had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Minim, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.
