KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Down 2.8%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

KLDiscovery Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

About KLDiscovery

(Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.