Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 9,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 20,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Fibra Terrafina from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Fibra Terrafina Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

