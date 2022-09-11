SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Stock Price Up 13.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.24. 859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.
