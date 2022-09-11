Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes $606,000 Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of IES as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IESC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IES by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IES by 209.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in IES by 6.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in IES by 18.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IES by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at IES

About IES

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.