The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $18.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in SunPower by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 201,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 184,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SunPower by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in SunPower by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

