John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Lifted to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.22. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $58.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

