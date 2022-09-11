Meir Adest Sells 2,278 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, August 8th, Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total transaction of $406,519.36.

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00.

Shares of SEDG opened at $313.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

