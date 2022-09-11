JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $258.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $258.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.35.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $209.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.