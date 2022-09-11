Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Sells 9,550 Shares of Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $86.73 and a 12-month high of $174.89.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

