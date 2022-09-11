The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

