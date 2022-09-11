Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 31.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 29.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

