Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $199,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

