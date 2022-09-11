Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $66.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

