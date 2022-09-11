JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,248,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,334,000 after buying an additional 37,325,835 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 189,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 151,243 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.88.

