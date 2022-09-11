Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 276.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $240.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.