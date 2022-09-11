Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 278.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,283 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Portillo’s worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTLO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Portillo’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of PTLO opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $855.02 million and a P/E ratio of -62.76.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Portillo’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

