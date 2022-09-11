Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $73.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.