Granahan Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,496 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 2.21% of AXT worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

