O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $758.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $758.43.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $721.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $699.58 and a 200 day moving average of $670.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.