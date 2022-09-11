PFS Investments Inc. Has $13.07 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $13,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,917,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

